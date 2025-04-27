Another Country Now Requires $2,000 in Your Bank Account to Visit

Countries around the world are getting stricter when it comes to tourists, including yet another one that requires proof of at least $2,000 in a bank account before entry.

This new rule for Americans traveling is in effect right now, as of April 10, 2025. You also need a visa.

Brazil used to be a visa-free country, but now, along with proof of funds, it is mandatory when you're making your travel plans there.

Proof of funds is self-explanatory.

According to the Nairaland website, when you're applying for your visa, you also must prove you have sufficient financial resources to support yourself while you're visiting Brazil. It doesn't matter if you're only going for a few days, either.

READ ON: The U.K. Will Now Electronically Monitor U.S. Tourists

According to Fodor's, Brazil is the latest country to require monetary proof so it knows you won't try to depend on public funds while you're there. You must also have two blank pages in your passport that are signed and valid for the duration of your intended stay there.

Raphael Nogueira Raphael Nogueira loading...

The entire point of this process is to prevent you from traveling to a country without means to return, as many travelers purchase one-way tickets for the freedom of travel between various countries.

Italy is the same way, according to a colleague who had to provide proof of funds while her son was living abroad for several months during college.

According to the Afar website, it's best to always check what the country requires when planning your international travel, since rules may vary depending on why you're going there.

As of now, Australia, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, India, Kenya, Vietnam, Italy, and, of course, Brazil want proof of funds. Each may have a different proof of funds timeline depending on how many days you plan to spend in their country.

Celebrities With Surprisingly Geeky Hobbies From collecting dolls and Pokemon cards to playing World of Warcraft, these famous folks aren't afraid to let their geek flag fly. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell