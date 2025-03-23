Health Risk: Popular Skincare Products Recalled Due to ‘Cancer-Causing Chemicals’

The FDA has announced a recall of six popular acne-treating skincare products that may contain a cancer-causing chemical.

The products contain benzoyl peroxide, which can form the byproduct benzene, according to NPR.

Benzene is a carcinogen that, according to the CDC, is used to manufacture rubber, detergents, plastic, pesticides and more.

It is also a "natural part of crude oil, gasoline and cigarette smoke," according to the FDA.

Benzene can increase the risk of cancer upon exposure.

During a test of 95 products, the FDA discovered "elevated levels" of benzene in six products used to treat acne.

The skincare recall includes two Walgreens brand products, two Proactiv products and an acne treatment from French dermatology brand La Roche-Posay.

The following products are being pulled from retail shelves:

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser with an expiration date of September 2025

Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream with an expiration date of March 2026

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5% with an expiration date of October 2025

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator with an expiration date of July 2025

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment with an expiration date of April 2025

SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion with an expiration date of April March 2025

According to the FDA, the recalls are "being conducted at the retail level, not the consumer level. This means retailers are instructed to remove products from store shelves and online marketplaces but does not specifically instruct consumers to take actions regarding products currently in their possession. Even with daily use of these products for decades, the risk of a person developing cancer because of exposure to benzene found in these products is very low."