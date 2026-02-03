Holy moly — the end of an era that began way back in 1946 is now upon us, as Coca-Cola has announced it is discontinuing its iconic Minute Maid frozen canned juices in the U.S.

Food blogger Markie Devo broke the sad news, likely knowing it would hit many fans right in the feels, since so many of us grew up on those frozen, canned juice concentrates.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed the frozen juices are being discontinued during the first quarter of the year, meaning they could disappear from store shelves anytime between now and April 2026.

In other words, you could wake up one morning to find Minute Maid has quietly pulled the plug — and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

And it’s not just the frozen canned juices that will disappear, but also the experience so many kids grew up with: watching mom pop the lid off the can, squeeze the frozen concentrate into a plastic pitcher and add water, stirring until it finally melted into juice.

You might want to hustle to your nearest grocery store and stock up while you still can — because once these are gone, they’re gone for good.

Which Minute Maid Frozen Canned Juices Are Being Discontinued?

Minute Maid’s classic orange juice, lemonade, limeade, pink lemonade and raspberry lemonade varieties will soon be gone for good. It's a sad day for just about anyone born after 1946 who likely grew up with the stuff in their freezer.

Naturally, the internet never misses a moment, and fans are going wild in the comments. One person wrote, “What they should [have discontinued was that Dasani water.”

Another added, “NOOOOOO! This is my literal childhood.”

It’ll be a sad day when the plug is finally pulled on Minute Maid’s frozen canned juices, and we’ll all mourn the loss together — perhaps over a pitcher made from one of the last cans still sitting in our freezers.

