Landman will reprise an all-time great scene during Ep. 9. This Sunday's episode will also find Cami and Tommy meeting with Gallino, again, and TL Norris getting emotional — again.

Just two more episodes of Landman's second season remain.

Season 3 is confirmed, but there's no announced premiere date yet.

The Dutton Rules podcast breaks down every episode on Tuesdays at 2PM CT.

Missing is any sign that the season is steering toward a finale similar to Season 1, when Tommy Norris is abducted and tortured. The good guys and bad guys all get along this year and the official Episode 9 trailer video hints at more good cheer.

Landman, Season 2 Episode 8 Recap:

The longest sequence of scenes from last Sunday's episode 8 focused on Tommy Norris, Cami Miller and Gallino. First, geologist Charlie (Guy Burnet) explains why he thinks he can find gas in the Gulf of America despite a previously stated 10 percent chance.

Read More: One Landman Season 2 Death That Everyone Sees Coming

Cami (Demi Moore) is convinced and decides to gamble with Gallino's $400 million investment instead of taking the safer route: litigation with an insurance company. Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) fails to talk her out of it, so he tries to get Andy Garcia's character to pivot. That's when we learn the game this drug cartel leader is playing.

If his investment leads to gas, he's rich. If it doesn't, he'll claim the oil and gas royalties Cami put up to secure the loan. She'll lose the company but he'll be even richer than if she'd been successful. It's a win-win.

landman Emerson Miller, Paramount+ loading...

Elsewhere, Tommy hires an erotic dancer to be TL's physical therapist and lawyer Rebecca Falcone breaks up with Charlie, who stings her with a comment about how lonely she'll be in life. Angela and Ainsley take the old folks at the assisted living home to the casino where she wins $300,000 playing roulette and craps.

Ariana and Cooper's romance is not featured but we do learn Tommy's son got a promotion to project manager of the wells Boss' crew is working on.

Landman, Season 2 Episode 9 Preview

Here is the official description for Episode 9 of Landman, debuting on Jan. 11. It's called "Plans, Tears and Sirens.":

"Angela rescues Ainsley from a difficult situation. Cooper asserts his leadership at a drill site."

Focus on the first sentence because photos shared by Paramount+ show the two women going back to TCU for another meeting with the admissions counselor. You'll remember her when you see her.

Ainsley and Greta Stidham did not get along and it would have cost Ainsley admission had she not already been guaranteed a spot because of her walk-on status as a cheerleader. This was one of he funniest, most satisfying scenes in the show's 18 (so far) episode history.

There's going to be trouble elsewhere as the show builds to the finale but this is a moment worth looking forward to.