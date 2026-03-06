Landman star Ali Larter posted a series of 50th birthday pictures that were so stunning her on-screen daughter was left grasping for emojis.

Larter — plays Tommy Norris' wife Angela on Landman — turned 50 last Saturday (Feb. 28) and she celebrated with what looks like a girls trip to a tropical locale. Her kids are spotted in a couple pics but that's not what people on Instagram are talking about.

Nope. Anyone who commented wanted to know her secret because — as those near, at or beyond 50 know — it's hard to look that good without pulling a muscle.

Prior to Landman, Larter was best know for films Varsity Blues and the NBC TV show Heroes.

Season 3 of Landman is expected to start filming this spring.

Larter has been busy since her birthday too, with several red carpet stops as she celebrates her industry.

There are so many fire emojis on this post. Our favorite is Michelle Randolph (Ainsley Norris on Landman) who just writes, "I meannnnn" and a fire emoji.

Ali Larter's Stunning Beach Vacation Photos

It's not clear where Larter and her friends went for their vacation. She just called it her "happy place"

"A huge thank you to my incredible friends and husband for planning this and making me feel so special. I was overwhelmed by the joy, laughter, shared love, and beautiful connections. One for the memory books. Heart is overflowing."

Flip through to find highlights of the beach vacation, including multiple of her in a white bikini. Honestly this place looks like paradise.

When Does Landman Season 3 Begin?

Paramount announced on Dec. 5, 2025, that it had renewed Landman for a third season.

The news came after Landman delivered record numbers on its Season 2 premiere, which aired Nov. 16. Throughout Season 2 it maintained a very strong audience, making a third season seem like a foregone conclusion.

While the exact premiere date for Season 3 is not known it's worth noting that both Season 1 and Season 2 premiered in mid-November and the show seems to be following a similar production schedule.

Look for news, analysis and full conversation about Landman and all Taylor Sheridan shows during weekly episodes of the Dutton Rules podcast, airing on YouTube and wherever podcasts are found.