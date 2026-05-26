NASCAR fans watched Kyle Busch's wife Samantha's emotional breakdown on national television on Sunday (May 24). Then, they saw a moment of tremendous courage from the least likely person.

The late racer's 11-year-old son Brexton was a pillar of strength during NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell's remarks. He almost seems to be physically supporting his grieving mother at times; of course, cameras zoomed right in on them.

Kyle Busch died on Thursday (May 21) after a very brief illness. He was 41 years old.

Family would later share the cause of death was pneumonia and sepsis.

He leaves behind wife Samantha and two children.

READ MORE: Who Are Kyle Busch's Wife + Kids?

Many fans watched and noted her grief or their own tears. Others simply wondered at Brexton's poise.

The full video from NASCAR is below. Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 aired on Amazon Prime, but fans are talking more about the pre-race ceremony than they are about Daniel Suárez's win.

In fact, there were two moments involving Busch's son that left fans with tears in their eyes.

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Kyle Busch's Wife Breaks Down During NASCAR Tribute

Samantha Busch held her son tight as O'Donnell reflected on her late husband's life and career. The speech was only two minutes long, but her grief was palpable.

Extended family were nearby, but it seemed like Brexton was the pillar she needed in this moment.

"Brexton is so strong. Kyle would be proud of him supporting his mom," says @rgthenascarfan on X.

"This broke my heart," said @rivero_diane in agreement. "Watching Brexton hold up his mother through her grief was so hard."

"Wow Brexton, I mean wow," adds @ChampCityBoston. "You're Superman."

Dozens more offered a similar sentiment. Here's the full video, as shared by NASCAR on social media:

Kyle Busch's Coca-Cola 600 Tribute

Busch was honored throughout the race and telecast. During Lap 8, the broadcast went silent and fans held up signs to remember a man they called "Rowdy."

Suárez would later dedicate his win to Busch, all while Samantha and family watched.

"Family" was a word O'Donnell used to describe the community. Wives and kids of race car drivers are often trackside, so they get to know one another.

Another tearful moment came when Kyle Larson's son Owen stepped forward to console Brexton. They're very close to the same age.

Samantha Busch has not posted to social media since her husband's sudden death. All statements about the tragedy have come through an official representative or via Richard Childress Racing.