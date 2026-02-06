Kid Rock isn’t talking — not directly, anyway. But his latest message is loud and clear.

As criticism continues to swirl around Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, the outspoken country singer shared a quote from late NBA legend Kobe Bryant that seemed aimed at the backlash.

“Learn to love the hate,” the quote begins. “Embrace it. Enjoy it. You earned it.”

Labeled Mamba Mentality, the post — which Kid Rock shared on Thursday (Feb. 5) — continues: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and everyone should have one about you. Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.”

Turning Point USA’s Halftime Show is being positioned as a conservative alternative to the Super Bowl’s official halftime performance led by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

Kid Rock didn’t add any personal commentary — but the timing, tone, and message of the post leave little room for doubt.

All Eyes on the 'All-American Halftime Show'

Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show is set to stream live across platforms like YouTube, Rumble, and X, along with several right-leaning media networks, including Daily Wire+, TBN, OAN, and Real America’s Voice on Sunday (Feb. 8).

Kid Rock will be joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and a mix of other artists.

The show — first teased in October — was promoted as a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom,” and is designed to air opposite the NFL’s official halftime show.

Reaction has been mixed, with some fans applauding the counter-programming move and others calling it divisive.

Either way, Kid Rock appears content to let the music — and the message — speak for itself.