Jim Beam has decided to take a step back and stop producing a majority of their whiskey output in 2026 for several concerning reasons.

According to Forbes, Industry pressures like declining alcohol consumption and trade/export challenges have led to oversupply and prompted Jim Beam to scale back production temporarily for the year.

Quite simply put, there is an overage of whiskey and a lack of willing drinkers.

The production halt will be at their main distillery in Clermont, Kentucky at the James B. Beam Distillery. Meaning no new bourbon will be made there for the year, though bottling, warehousing, and visitor operations will continue.

According to Investing, this one distillery accounts for the majority of the Jim Beam whiskey that is sold in America -- buckle up because the list is quite extensive.

Jim Beam White Label – the standard flagship bourbon Jim Beam Black – extra-aged, richer flavor Jim Beam Devil’s Cut – bourbon extracted from barrel staves Jim Beam Double Oak – aged in a second oak barrel for deeper flavor Jim Beam Bonded – bottled in bond, 4+ years old, 100 proof Jim Beam Rye – the brand’s rye whiskey offering Jim Beam Honey – sweetened bourbon liqueur Jim Beam Apple – apple-flavored bourbon Jim Beam Maple – maple-flavored bourbon Jim Beam Vanilla – vanilla-flavored bourbon Jim Beam Kentucky Fire – cinnamon-flavored bourbon Jim Beam Signature Craft – small-batch variations for special markets Jim Beam Distiller’s Masterpiece – occasional limited-edition releases

Where is Jim Beam Whiskey Made?

Jim Beam's main Distillery is the James B. Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky. This is Jim Beam’s flagship distillery.

A Secondary Distillery is their Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, also in Clermont, KY, which produces smaller, experimental batches of bourbon. This location will still be in operation during 2026, but its output is relatively minor compared to the main distillery.

Another secondary distillery for Jim Beam is their Booker Noe Distillery, located in Boston, Kentucky. This location produces limited or specialty batches and will continue distilling in 2026, but again, volume is much smaller than the main Clermont site.

