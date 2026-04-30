Thieves who broke into Greg Biffle's home one month after his death allegedly stole $30,000. Police now say that's just the tip of the iceberg.

New documents reveal the NASCAR driver's bank accounts may have been compromised and all of these crimes may have been committed by close friends or family. Cops seem to be zeroing in on one woman in particular.

Greg Biffle was one of seven people killed in a plane crash in North Carolina on Dec. 18, 2025.

His wife Cristina, 5-year-old son Ryder and 14-year-old daughter Emma were also killed.

The home burglary began on Jan. 7 and lasted into the early hours of Jan. 8.

Related: Was Greg Biffle Flying the Plane When It Crashed?

A $30 backpack, two guns and memorabilia were also reported as missing initially, but the more impactful crime may have began hours after the crash when someone emailed Biffle and (per the New York Post) said, "I heard you're dead, rest in hell."

Credit to WBTV for getting new search warrants first and revealing that police are forming a theory on the case. No charges or arrests have been made and nobody is publicly identifying the suspects.

Who Stole from Greg Biffle?

Surveillance video still shots show a woman walking through Bifflle's home on the night of Jan. 7 / morning of Jan. 8. Police note her familiarity with the home and its security system as part of the reason why they believe she's friend or family.

Further clues came from the Jan. 16 public memorial for Biffle when cops say they spotted the same woman. She was identified and later authorities noted a vehicle connected to her was spotted on a license plate reader near the Biffle home on the night of the January crime.

The Charlotte Observer notes that the woman seen may be a friend of Biffle's wife.

Read More: 11 Country Stars Who Died In Plane Crashes

Changes to Biffle’s family email addresses, phone numbers and bank passwords began almost immediately after the crash. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen in the coming days and weeks. The fraud spanned multiple states and includes one fraudulent check cashed on Dec. 30.

Multiple people are suspected and while the cops aren’t necessarily connecting the home break-in to the bank fraud, they’re not ruling it out.

Last Thursday (April 23), these search warrants were executed at a home in Lincoln County, N.C. and a business in Mooresville, N.C. Electronic devices were seized but no money or stolen items were recovered.

R.I.P.: 40 Country Singers and Songwriters Who Died Too Soon These country singers had so much more to give. See 40 country singers who died much too soon: Keith Whitley, Mindy McCready, Troy Gentry and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes