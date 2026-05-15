A new Yellowstone spinoff titled Dutton Ranch premiered on Friday (May 15), and we've gathered together everything there is to know about the new show.

What Is Dutton Ranch?

Dutton Ranch is a Yellowstone sequel from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan that airs on Paramount+.

The show features former Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their career-altering roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

What Is Dutton Ranch About?

IMDb describes the show, "Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to survive on their cherished 7,000-acre ranch amid tough times and stiff competition, while ensuring young Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

Who Stars on Dutton Ranch?

In addition to Hauser and Reilly, Finn Little also reprises his role of Carter from Yellowstone on the new show.

READ MORE: Dutton Ranch: Why Did Rip Do It? Episodes 1 + 2 Ending Explained

As is typical of Sheridan's shows, Dutton Ranch also features a couple of iconic actors.

Deadline first reported that Annete Bening was set to play Beulah Jackson, "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas."

Ed Harris plays Everett McKinney, "a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Country singer Morgan Wade also appears on Dutton Ranch.

The "Wilder Days" singer plays Carol, a bartender in Rio Paloma, Texas, who (per Deadline) has seen it all.

IMDB has a comprehensive list of the entire cast and crew.

Can I See a Trailer for Dutton Ranch?

Yes.

View the official trailer for Dutton Ranch below:

READ MORE: The New Dutton Ranch Trailer Has Me Worried About One Yellowstone Original

When Does Dutton Ranch Premiere?

The hotly anticipated show launched with a two-episode premiere on May 15, 2026, on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.

New episodes will air each Friday.

Season 1 of Dutton Ranch will consist of nine total episodes.

How Can I Watch Dutton Ranch?

Dutton Ranch airs via streaming on Paramount+ and on TV on the Paramount Network.

'Dutton Ranch' Season 1 Pictures Reveal New Villains It's now pretty clear which new Yellowstone universe cast members are going to be villains. We just added 17 photos to this gallery to create a 31-photo preview of Season 1 of Dutton Ranch

Let's start with the two people you're tuning in to see before getting to a new nemesis, a Hollywood legend and an update on young Carter's love life.

Scroll through these Dutton Ranch ahead of the season premiere. That's on May 15 via Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

17 Most Stunning Yellowstone Franchise Deaths No character is safe in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. Here are the 17 most stunning deaths from 1883 1923 and five seasons of Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes