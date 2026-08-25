Dolly Parton, who built a career as one of the most important singer-songwriters in the history of popular music, has died.

When Did Dolly Parton Die?

According to a statement from her publicist, Parton died "peacefully" on Tuesday, (Aug. 25) in Nashville.

What Was Dolly Parton's Cause of Death?

Dolly Parton's cause of death has not yet been released.

What Was Dolly Parton's Early Life Like?

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on Jan. 14, 1946, in a very poor region of rural Tennessee, Parton was the fourth of twelve children.

How Did Dolly Parton Get Started in Country Music?

She grew up in poverty, but developed big dreams early on. She began her career as a child by singing on local radio and television shows in East Tennessee, and she released a minor single and first appeared on the Grand Ole Opry when she was 13.

Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating high school, and she quickly began establishing herself as a successful songwriter, penning hits for Skeeter Davis, Kitty Wells, Hank Williams Jr. and more.

She signed with Monument Records in 1965 and released several pop-leaning singles that failed to catch, but Parton found her true niche when she released her first major-label country single, "Dumb Blonde," in 1966.

In 1967, Parton began appearing on The Porter Wagoner Show, and she teamed with him on a series of hit duets over the next six years while also launching a solo career, placing early hits including "Joshua," "Jolene" and more.

When Did Dolly Parton Leave Porter Wagoner and Launch Her Solo Career?

Parton struck out on her own in 1973, and the song she wrote as a goodbye to Wagoner, "I Will Always Love You," landed her a No. 1 hit in 1974. It would go on to become her signature song.

Get our free mobile app

Parton became one of country music's biggest hitmakers over the next two decades, scoring hits including "Coat of Many Colors," "Love Is Like a Butterfly," "The Seeker," "But You Know I Love You" and many more.

She also became a multi-format star with the success of "Here You Come Again," "9 to 5" and other more mainstream hits, becoming one of the first country stars to find crossover success.

What Are Dolly Parton's Biggest Movies?

Parton wrote "9 to 5" as the title song for her debut film in 1980, which co-starred Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as three women who take revenge against a chauvinistic boss.

Her subsequent acting career included The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Rhinestone, Steel Magnolias, Straight Talk, The Beverly Hillbillies and more, as well as a long list of television appearances and projects.

Parton scored one of the biggest hits of her career in 1983, when she joined Kenny Rogers on a duet on "Islands in the Stream." The multi-format smash once again increased her profile, and she and Rogers would record a number of other songs and albums together over the years, becoming close friends in the process.

Parton also put her business smarts to use in other areas by writing books, starting charity initiatives and more.

What Were Dolly Parton's Biggest Projects Outside of Music?

In May of 1986, she opened Dollywood, a country theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Initially planned to bring tourism and revenue to the impoverished area of East Tennessee where she grew up, Dollywood became one of the most popular attractions of its kind in the country, making Parton one of the wealthiest stars in country music history.

Parton's charity endeavors included the Imagination Library, which has delivered more than 100 million free books to disadvantaged children over the years.

She also donated extensively to the American Red Cross, various HIV and AIDS charities and more.

In 2016, Parton helped spearhead relief efforts after wildfires devastated the Great Smoky Mountains, and she stepped forward again after Hurricane Helene in 2024, donating $2 million to relief efforts.

What Are Dolly Parton's Career Highlights?

Parton won almost every award her profession had to give over the course of her career. Her career highlights include:

26 No. 1 hits.

Career sales of more than 100 million albums.

10 CMA Awards, seven ACM Awards, three American Music Awards, 11 Grammy Awards, and Oscar, Tony and Emmy Awards nominations.

Membership in the Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honors.

In 1966, Parton married Carl Dean, and they remained married for more than 50 years until his death on March 3, 2025.

The couple had no children.

Parton had faced health battles of her own after her husband's death.

She missed an event at Dollywood in September of 2025 due to kidney stones that had turned into an infection.

Later that same month, Parton revealed that she was postponing her planned return to the stage in Las Vegas due to health reasons, saying she had to "have a few procedures."

More recently, Parton skipped the opening ceremony for the new NightFlight Expedition rollercoaster at Dollywood, opting to appear via video rather than in person.

"I'm still in Nashville, and I'm sorry about that," Parton said in the clip.

"I'm supposed to be there in person, like we planned. Now I've told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues. And sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated.

"And I'm dehydrated, and so my Nashville doctor clipped my wings, saying you ain't traveling this week."

Parton stayed busy up until the end of her life. She was working on opening a hotel and a museum in Nashville, rolling out a new coffee line called Cup of Ambition and working on a musical based on her life.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes