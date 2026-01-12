A frightening accident happened last week at Disney World's Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular show.

But things could have been a lot worse if it weren't for one heroic employee, who stepped in to save audience members.

Watch the Terrifying Accident That Happened at Disney World's Indiana Jones Show

During a run of the show, the 400lb-plus prop ball that is supposed to chase down Indiana Jones ended up going off track and heading straight for the crowd that watched in fear for their lives.

The heroic maneuver likely prevented a far worse outcome of audience members getting obliterated by a fake but still heavy rock. However, it did come at a cost. The cast member who jumped in front of it took the hit like a champ.

He looks to be calm and ready to save everyone, and then all of a sudden he gets drilled to the ground like a crash test dummy.

This incident happened right at the same time as a sixth death in just 3 months happened at Disney World.

What is the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular?

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is a fan favorite show in Hollywood Studios where you’re given a look behind the scenes look at how different movie action scenes happen in real life.

The show has been running since 1989 and this is the first time something like this has happened during it.

What Changes Have Been Made To Indiana Jones Show After Accident?

Since the incident, the show has been modified to exclude the bolder scene until Disney’s safety team deems the prop safe.

While anything can happen at a live show like this, you likely won't hear about accidents like such in popular television shows, like Yellowstone.

