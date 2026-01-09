As Cracker Barrel continues to recover from last year’s logo change debacle, the chain is working to pick up the pieces and move forward.

One way Cracker Barrel is leaning into nostalgia is by reviving an original menu item that dates back to 1969.

According to All Recipes, the chain is bringing back its original Hamburger Steak — a dish Cracker Barrel became known for in its early days before it was gradually phased out over the years.

Could this old-school menu revival be part of a larger Band-Aid that Cracker Barrel executives are using to recover from a turbulent 2025?

After all, this was the year the company changed its logo — then quickly changed it back — sparking backlash from longtime fans, calls for boycotts, and a noticeable hit to investor confidence.

How Low Did Cracker Barrel's Stock Fall in 2025?

At one point in 2025, the company’s stock dropped to its lowest level since 2009, shedding a significant portion of its value as investors reacted to weakening demand and the fallout from the logo controversy.

However, according to Investing.com, as of today, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is trading around $30 per share — well below its levels prior to the 2025 logo backlash and far off its highs from earlier in the year.

What is Cracker Barrel's Hamburger Steak?

Cracker Barrel’s Hamburger Steak features a tender, seasoned beef patty topped with a savory, buttery garlic sauce. It’s served with two or three classic sides, plus buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

But wait — there’s more. For the full Southern-style experience, the dish can also be ordered smothered with sautéed onions and rich brown gravy.

Bless your heart if you’ve never had the privilege of a hearty Hamburger Steak with mashed potatoes slid in front of you at Cracker Barrel — because you’re truly missing out.

