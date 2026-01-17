The 20 States Affected by the FDA&#8217;s Deadly Cheese Recall

The 20 States Affected by the FDA’s Deadly Cheese Recall

On January 26, the FDA elevated a deadly cheese recall to a Class I situation, which means consuming it could prove to be deadly for you.

The 5 brands of cheese that possibly have a deadly Listeria strain in them come from these 5 brands:

  1. Locatelli
  2. Pinna
  3. Boar’s Head
  4. Sam’s Club’s brand Member’s Mark
  5. Ambriola
Where Was the Deadly Cheese Sold?

The Class I FDA recalled cheese was sold in 20 states across America. The FDA is desperately urging you to check your refrigerators if you live in or near any of these states, as the cheese can indeed cross state boundaries pretty easily.

Read More: Check Your Fridge: FDA Expands Deadly Cheese Recall

The affected states are:

  1. Arizona
  2. California
  3. Colorado
  4. Connecticut
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Illinois
  9. Indiana
  10. Maine
  11. Massachusetts
  12. New Jersey
  13. New York
  14. Ohio
  15. Oregon
  16. Pennsylvania
  17. Texas
  18. Virginia
  19. Washington
  20. Wisconsin

Note that the cheese capital of America, Wisconsin, is among the states entangled in this deadly cheese recall.

What Happens if You Eat Cheese With Listeria?

You can get listeriosis, which according to the USDA, causes headaches, fever, muscle aches, confusion and diarrhea among other symptoms.

Once you have listeriosis, it can then turn into invasive listeriosis which can take anywhere from 1-4 weeks for it to do major damage to your internal organs and lead to death.

The mortality rate of invasive listeriosis is around 30%, according to the World Health Organization.

