Darden Restaurants Inc., the owner of such brands as Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Chuy's and more have decided to permanently close down all locations of their chain, Bahama Breeze.

According to USA Today, the Caribbean-themed restaurant, which had dwindled down to 28 locations in the United States, will shut doors completely, sooner than later: Tomorrow (Feb. 5), as a matter of fact.

This hits home for me as I have a memory of taking a date to a Bahama Breeze in Troy, Mich. back in 2007.

I remember feeling like we were on a vacation on the beach. There was a live band playing and the vibe was quite intense. The woman only went on one date with me — not sure why, if you are wondering.

There aren't really any other chain restaurants that are like this, and there won't be any left come tomorrow.

What Will Happen to the Bahama Breeze Restaurant Locations?

I'm glad you asked.

Half of them will be converted to other Darden brands, the company said. So around 14 locations could turn into an Olive Garden, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, or Seasons 52, among other restaurants.

What Will Happen to Bahama Breeze Employees?

Like with most large corporations, Darden will do its best to attempt to place some of those employees at nearby Darden-owned restaurants.

The company said in it's press release, "Going forward, the primary focus will continue to be on supporting team members, including placing as many as possible in roles within the Darden portfolio."

Here is the complete list of Bahama Breeze locations that are getting axed on Feb. 5:

500 Center Blvd., Newark, Dela. 3590 Breckenridge Blvd., Duluth, Ga. 12395 SW 88th St., Miami, Fla. 10205 Rivercoast Drive, Jacksonville, Fla. 1251 West Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee, Fla. 11000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, Fla. 1540 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fla. 19600 Haggerty Road, Livonia, Mich. 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, N.J. 3309 Wake Forest Drive, Raleigh, N.C. 320 Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, Pa. 6100 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa. 2714 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge, Va. 15700 Southcenter Pkwy., Tukwila, Wa.

