Yakima’s Kyle MacLachlan Shows First Look at New ‘Fallout’ Series

The Fallout video game franchise has lasted many years and are a favorite of many gamers around the world. It's no surprise that they'd make a movie or tv show about this very popular game.

Coming next year the Fallout series is going to be on Amazon Prime and, to my enjoyment, Yakima's very own Kyle MacLachlan is going to be one of the stars of this series.

He posted this on his social media showcasing and basically announcing his involvement in this series.

Vanity Fair posted more photos as well as the full article if you're interested. It seems this series will star a woman where Kyle plays her father.

If you're not familiar, the Fallout video game series focuses on a post-apocalyptical world where some grew up in a Fallout shelter and, upon exiting, they realize there's an entire world of mutant creatures, giant bugs, subhumanoids, and more just doing the best it can under unfortunate circumstances.

I'm looking forward to this. It's set to air April 12, 2024.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research. Gallery Credit: Stacker

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:

ALSO: See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:

ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

The Cast of 'Friends': Then & Now

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged in 2018

The Quickest Celebrity Engagements

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents