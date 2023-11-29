Yakima’s Kyle MacLachlan Shows First Look at New ‘Fallout’ Series
The Fallout video game franchise has lasted many years and are a favorite of many gamers around the world. It's no surprise that they'd make a movie or tv show about this very popular game.
Coming next year the Fallout series is going to be on Amazon Prime and, to my enjoyment, Yakima's very own Kyle MacLachlan is going to be one of the stars of this series.
He posted this on his social media showcasing and basically announcing his involvement in this series.
Vanity Fair posted more photos as well as the full article if you're interested. It seems this series will star a woman where Kyle plays her father.
If you're not familiar, the Fallout video game series focuses on a post-apocalyptical world where some grew up in a Fallout shelter and, upon exiting, they realize there's an entire world of mutant creatures, giant bugs, subhumanoids, and more just doing the best it can under unfortunate circumstances.
I'm looking forward to this. It's set to air April 12, 2024.
