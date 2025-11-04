Veterans Day Meals Are On The House At Local Favorites
November 11 is Veterans Day. It was original marked as the last day of World War 1 but the tradition continues today to support troops from all wars here in the United States.
Some restaurants honor Veterans Day by providing discounted and free meals.
The people at Military.com have a list of places where veterans can eat free on Veterans Day.
How to prove you're a veteran
To accept your free meal, you may need to prove you're a veteran.
A few ways you can prove you were in the military from Military.com:
Restaurants that offer free food options on Veterans Day
From the list on Military.com, here's a list of places we have available in the Yakima Valley.
As always, participation may vary so you could call first or ask when you get there.
Applebee's
Free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only
Denny's
Free Original Grand slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Famous Dave's
Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich lunch.
Outback Steakhouse
Free Aussie 3-Course Meal when dining in.
Red Robin
Free Red's Big Tavern Burger and bottomless side when dining in.
Buffalo Wild Wings
10 free boneless wings and fries.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Buy one, get one free for any sandwich.
Little Caesars
Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MOD Pizza
Free Mega Cookie with purchase of pizza or salad
Olive Garden
Free entree from a special menu when dining in.
Red Lobster
Free Veteran's Shrimp & Chip when dining in.
Texas Roadhouse
Free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wendy's
Free breakfast combo during breakfast hours.
Round Table Pizza
15% off
Circle K
Free medium hot or iced coffee.
Starbucks
Free tall brewed coffee (iced or hot)
Again, participation may vary.
39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
10 Long-Gone Eateries Tri-Cities Washington We Wished Were Still Here
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The 5 Best Places To Pick Delicious Apples in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
10 Drool-Worthy Diners and Biker Hotspots in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
4 Places in Washington State That Serves Up Yummy Cheese Zombies
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Washington's Top 10 Commodities
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
12 of the Best Places for a Fun Picnic in Tri-Cities Washington
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The Best 6 Rated Mouth Watering Steakhouses in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals