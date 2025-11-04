Veterans Day Meals Are On The House At Local Favorites

Veterans Day Meals Are On The House At Local Favorites

Thomas Bullock

November 11 is Veterans Day. It was original marked as the last day of World War 1 but the tradition continues today to support troops from all wars here in the United States.

Some restaurants honor Veterans Day by providing discounted and free meals.

Thomas Bullock
loading...

The people at Military.com have a list of places where veterans can eat free on Veterans Day.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

How to prove you're a veteran

To accept your free meal, you may need to prove you're a veteran.

A few ways you can prove you were in the military from Military.com:

  • Retiree or Military ID Card
  • VA Benefits Card
  • Veterans ID Card
  • DD-214 documents
  • State ID w/ Veteran designation (which is available on some states including Washington State)

    • Restaurants that offer free food options on Veterans Day

    From the list on Military.com, here's a list of places we have available in the Yakima Valley.

    As always, participation may vary so you could call first or ask when you get there.

    Applebee's
    Free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only

    Denny's
    Free Original Grand slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

    Famous Dave's
    Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich lunch.

    Outback Steakhouse
    Free Aussie 3-Course Meal when dining in.

    Red Robin
    Free Red's Big Tavern Burger and bottomless side when dining in.

    Buffalo Wild Wings
    10 free boneless wings and fries.

    Dickey's Barbecue Pit
    Buy one, get one free for any sandwich.

    Little Caesars
    Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    MOD Pizza
    Free Mega Cookie with purchase of pizza or salad

    Olive Garden
    Free entree from a special menu when dining in.

    Red Lobster
    Free Veteran's Shrimp & Chip when dining in.

    Texas Roadhouse
    Free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Wendy's
    Free breakfast combo during breakfast hours.

    Round Table Pizza
    15% off

    Circle K
    Free medium hot or iced coffee.

    Starbucks
    Free tall brewed coffee (iced or hot)

    Again, participation may vary.

    39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State

    Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area.

    Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

    10 Long-Gone Eateries Tri-Cities Washington We Wished Were Still Here

    Remember these beloved restaurants at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick? We DO!

    Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

    The 5 Best Places To Pick Delicious Apples in Washington State

    Pick your way through 5 of Washington State's best apple orchards

    Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

    10 Drool-Worthy Diners and Biker Hotspots in Washington State

    Take a ride around the Evergreen State! Here are some great places to eat, perfect for hungry bikers looking to fuel up with delicious food.

    Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

    Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast

    You know what they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's eggs, oatmeal, or cereal, it's always best when you can start your day with a balanced meal. Maybe a fluffy omelet, or pancakes, breakfast is most enjoyed with others. But where can you go to get a great breakfast in Tri-Cities, Washington? Let us show you!

    Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

    4 Places in Washington State That Serves Up Yummy Cheese Zombies

    You'll find your school lunchroom favorite Cheese Zombies still served at these four restaurants in the Yakima Valley.

    Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

    Washington's Top 10 Commodities

    Let's plow through some of Washington state's top producing commodities, based on information from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

    Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

    12 of the Best Places for a Fun Picnic in Tri-Cities Washington

    Looking for a great place to have a family or romantic picnic, here are 12 possible picnic places in Tri-Cities Washington.

    Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

    The Best 6 Rated Mouth Watering Steakhouses in Washington State

    Are you a carnivore in search of the perfect steak? Look no further! Read on for our feisty foodie's guide to the best steakhouses in Washington State.

    Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

    Categories: Featured

    More From 610 KONA