November 11 is Veterans Day. It was original marked as the last day of World War 1 but the tradition continues today to support troops from all wars here in the United States.

Some restaurants honor Veterans Day by providing discounted and free meals.

The people at Military.com have a list of places where veterans can eat free on Veterans Day.

How to prove you're a veteran

To accept your free meal, you may need to prove you're a veteran.

A few ways you can prove you were in the military from Military.com:

Retiree or Military ID Card

VA Benefits Card

Veterans ID Card

DD-214 documents

State ID w/ Veteran designation (which is available on some states including Washington State)

Restaurants that offer free food options on Veterans Day

From the list on Military.com, here's a list of places we have available in the Yakima Valley.

As always, participation may vary so you could call first or ask when you get there.

Applebee's

Free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only

Denny's

Free Original Grand slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Famous Dave's

Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich lunch.

Outback Steakhouse

Free Aussie 3-Course Meal when dining in.

Red Robin

Free Red's Big Tavern Burger and bottomless side when dining in.

Buffalo Wild Wings

10 free boneless wings and fries.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Buy one, get one free for any sandwich.

Little Caesars

Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MOD Pizza

Free Mega Cookie with purchase of pizza or salad

Olive Garden

Free entree from a special menu when dining in.

Red Lobster

Free Veteran's Shrimp & Chip when dining in.

Texas Roadhouse

Free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wendy's

Free breakfast combo during breakfast hours.

Round Table Pizza

15% off

Circle K

Free medium hot or iced coffee.

Starbucks

Free tall brewed coffee (iced or hot)

Again, participation may vary.

