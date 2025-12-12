The Yakima Valley Trolleys have been a tradition for Yakima for many years and, beyond that, many generations of folks right here in Yakima.

Yakima Valley Trolleys announced on Facebook that during a recent city council meeting, it was voted 6 to 1 that the city would not renew operations. This means all trolley rides and museum events will close at the end of the year.

How to Help the Yakima Valley Trolleys

As this year already comes to a close, there's a few ways you can let your voice be heard.

Sign the Petition.

Donate directly to the Yakima Valley Trolleys.

Grab tickets for the Santa Trolley and Candlelit Trolley that'll happen for the next two weekends.

Become a volunteer.

Contact Your Elected Officials.

Share their Facebook Post Talking about the ways you can help.

From Yakima Valley Trolleys on Facebook:

We wanted to add: city staff drafted the new agreement such that it would entail no additional costs above and beyond what the city would otherwise spend to maintain the buildings and right of way even if there were no trolley organization to operate them. Both parties also retain the right to cancel the agreement at any time. Thus, there should have been no reason not to approve the agreement last night, even as broader policy questions about the city's finances and infrastructure are worked out.

There's always hope if a large donation happens to come in or something. We'll keep you posted, as always.