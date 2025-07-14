You've probably heard about this.

Some places have their vast menu of items like cheeseburgers, fries, and whatever else they may have.

But there's tale of ordering from the super elusive secret menu.

In the words of Alice from Alice in Wonderland, "Curiouser and curiouser."

Why is the secret menu a secret?

I mean, really.

If it's that great, why isn't it just on the menu?

Why does it have to be a secret?

Well, many items aren't on the menu as they're not official items from those restaurants. It's something someone made up.

Sometimes, yes, they are known at the restaurant so if someone does want their fries 'animal style' at In-n-Out Burgers, they already know what you're talking about.

So, with that, here are a few secret menu items from some places we have in Yakima.

Secret Menu Items from Yakima Fast-Food Places

McDonald's

Land, Sea, and Air Burger

Order a Bic Mac, Filet-o-Fish, and McChicken and include all of them into one giant sandwich. It's one you'll have to assemble yourself.

Burger King

Suicide Burger

You may be able to simply ask for a 'Quad Stacker'. If they're confused, just get a 4 patty cheese burger with cheese and bacon along with the stacker sauce.

Dairy Queen

Frozen Hot Chocolate Blizzard

Ask if you can build a custom Blizzard with hot fudge, cocoa powder, chocolate chips and whipped cream on top.

Wendy's

Barnyard Burger

Order a bacon burger with a spicy chicken patty and bacon included. If not, it may be something you'll have to assemble yourself.

Taco Bell

The Incredible Hulk

Order a 5-layer burrito but sub the nacho cheese for guac. They recommend no sour cream.

KFC

KFP (Kentucky Fried Poutine

Ask for fries, cheese, and brown gravy in a bowl. close enough.

Popeye's

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Order chicken tenders with a biscuit along with honey and the Sweet Heat sauce. It's an easy one to make yourself.

Enjoy!

