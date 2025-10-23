Yakima's flight to Seattle to connect to anywhere from there is getting a time change and it's starting very soon.

This Sunday, October 26th will be the first time to take advantage of the new flight time.

Evening Flight Out

Yakima used to have several flights with Alaska Airlines to take you to Seattle and back.

Shortly after the pandemic they had two flights that dropped down to one for just over a year. Just the afternoon flight that leaves around 2pm. It wasn't optimal as arriving in Seattle around 3 p.m. doesn't leave very many connecting flight options open.

Once the early morning fight out, midnight flights came back, we were as good as golden as you can leave early and connect to anything. And you know you'll always have a midnight flight back so flying home was usually never an issue. Arriving late, but at least it's still the same day.

For the last few years, they had two flights daily and now, for some reason, they're changing the afternoon flight.

I noticed a month or so ago they changed the early morning flight from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. which is fine by me.

The afternoon flight, however. They're dropping the 2 p.m. flight out of Yakima and replacing it with an even later flight.

Sometimes as late as 6:20 p.m.

This isn't always the case. The time, looking into the future, sometimes is at 3 p.m., sometimes around 5 p.m., just depending on the date.

And, good news, it looks like that afternoon flight is often a cheaper option if you don't mind showing up in Seattle at any time.

If you're connecting somewhere, that doesn't give much time to connect anywhere without it being a redeye overnight flight.

Still hoping Yakima gets a direct flight to at least LAX in 2026. I know there were talks about a direct flight to Portland. We'll see.

