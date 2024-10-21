Yakima Mushroom Society Hosts Free Wild Mushroom Show
Person 1: "Which mushrooms are edible?"
Person 2: "They all are, at least once."
Yeah, it's an old joke, but still holds up.
The local Yakima Valley Mushroom Society is hosting another Wild Mushroom Show.
Best of all, it's free to attend.
You can visit the Wild Mushroom Show at the Arboretum on Sunday, October 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you've ever considered mushroom collecting or even just curious about the mushrooms you may see on your hikes around the hills near here, this is a great way to see and connect with other local mushroom enthusiasts.
This is a great way to see what wild mushrooms found right here in our area are edible, poisonous, or even valueless as food.
You'll 100 different kids of mushroom of all shapes and colors. Some don't even look like traditional 'mushrooms' so it's very cool to see the variety in person.
There'll also be some items for sale. Y'know, if you're looking for a mushroom field guide.
One of the fun ideas you can do at this Wild Mushroom Show is bring in your own mushrooms. Maybe you have something weird growing out of the side of your house or you see a certain kind of mushroom often and are curious to know if it's poisonous or not, bring it to the experts and they'll clue you in.
Get more info and RSVP via Facebook.
