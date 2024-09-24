Yakima Listed as One of the Most Expensive Cities in Washington State
Inflation is inevitable. No matter where you go it seems as soon as you're making a little more money, the price of everything also goes up a lot.
The website 24/7 Wall St. named Washington State as one of the top 10 most expensive states in the United States. Washington State being ranked 8th to every state makes it pretty expensive compared to other states. If you travel, you've quickly notice this with something as visible as gas prices but when you look at houses as well when you think 'this $300k house here would tell for a million back at home' it makes it more obvious to see why they'd rank Washington so high.
From there, 24/7 Wall St. even broke down the most expensive areas to live in Washington State.
Believe it or not (and maybe you will), Yakima was one of the top 10 most expensive places.
The Most Expensive Areas to Live in Washington State
Yakima came in as number 10.
Now, to be fair, there aren't a lot of areas in Washington State compared to states like New York, California or Texas.
Yes, Yakima made the list, but number 10 out of 11 with 11 going to Walla Walla.
First place they combined Seattle, Tacoma, and Bellevue as one area. That sounds like cheating what that's them.
Yakima is on the list as it's a whopping 1% higher than the national average for cost of living. The average household salary and average cost of homes are down compared to the rest of the state, but comparing Seattle to Yakima is like comparing oil paintings to color-by-number. It's its own universe.
See more on 24/7 Wall St.
