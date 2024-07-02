Reasons You Should Visit your Local Library Today
I'm very fortunate that my kid still loves going to the local library. They use their local library to, get this, check out books. They even read them and return them.
In today's digital age it may be hard to remember that we still have very viable libraries in the United States including some right here in the Yakima Valley.
I took them to the library and, admittedly, it's been several years since I stepped foot in one.
Looking around and remembering what it was like going to the library when I was younger, made me appreciate all the new advances the library has to offer.
Here are just a few reasons you could visit the library today.
I mean, first of all, it's free to visit. You can't beat that price.
If you don't feel like reading, no worries! They also carry a wide variety of books on CD. That way you can listen during your daily commute.
They also carry a selection of music cds as well. Maybe you have a roadtrip planned taking you to the Oregon coast and need some new stuff to listen to. Instead of buying music you can check out a few CDs for the trip, then return them when you get back.
One thing that was new to me was they had a few board games and card games you can utilize.
Need copies? Well, although you do have to pay for copies, getting copies made at the library may be cheaper than going to a print store.
And don't think of a library as just a building full of boring, old books. They also carry new releases as well.
As well as new newspapers and magazines.
The local libraries have been a service of the people for years and years. They even had a Spice of the Month and a community seeds area where people could pick up and drop off new seeds for their garden. I love that idea.
Check out your local library today!
BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
Counties with the worst droughts in Washington
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton