Reasons You Should Visit your Local Library Today

I'm very fortunate that my kid still loves going to the local library. They use their local library to, get this, check out books. They even read them and return them.

In today's digital age it may be hard to remember that we still have very viable libraries in the United States including some right here in the Yakima Valley.

I took them to the library and, admittedly, it's been several years since I stepped foot in one.

Looking around and remembering what it was like going to the library when I was younger, made me appreciate all the new advances the library has to offer.

Here are just a few reasons you could visit the library today.

I mean, first of all, it's free to visit. You can't beat that price.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

If you don't feel like reading, no worries! They also carry a wide variety of books on CD. That way you can listen during your daily commute.

They also carry a selection of music cds as well. Maybe you have a roadtrip planned taking you to the Oregon coast and need some new stuff to listen to. Instead of buying music you can check out a few CDs for the trip, then return them when you get back.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

One thing that was new to me was they had a few board games and card games you can utilize.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Need copies? Well, although you do have to pay for copies, getting copies made at the library may be cheaper than going to a print store.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

And don't think of a library as just a building full of boring, old books. They also carry new releases as well.

As well as new newspapers and magazines.

The local libraries have been a service of the people for years and years. They even had a Spice of the Month and a community seeds area where people could pick up and drop off new seeds for their garden. I love that idea.

Check out your local library today!

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Washington using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations Invention and innovation happen all over the world, all the time - but there's no denying that Washington State has contributed a distinct collection of ideas that have changed the world. Here's a look at over 100 years of innovations created in Washington, as chronicled in part by the Washington State Department of Commerce Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species There are endangered species everywhere in the world, but it can be hard to remember that some of them are close to home. Here are Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW)'s list of endangered species in the state, as last revised in February 2022 Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton