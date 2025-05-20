New Flights From Yakima To Laughlin Bring Casino Fun
There are people who remember a time when Allegiant Air would travel out of Yakima for a quick couple of days in Las Vegas. This would have been before the pandemic.
People seem to miss that option as when Yakima's airport asked where they'd like to see direct flights from Yakima, Las Vegas was the number one destination.
Well, it may not be Las Vegas, but there is now an option to fly to Nevada to enjoy a wonderful casino in the town of Laughlin, NV.
Where is Laughlin, Nevada?
You'll find Laughlin about 90 miles south of Las Vegas. It's in the very southern tip of Nevada right where California and Arizona meet. Small town of less than 10,000 people but it's listed as one of the top 20 casino towns in the United States from the American Gaming Association.
What Riverside Casino is doing is they're sponsoring flights from Yakima to Laughlin, Nevada, to stay at their Riverside Casino for a few days via Sun Country airlines.
How to book a flight from Yakima to Nevada
Yakima's airport is hoping to provide this monthly. It's not something you can decide the days, it'll just be when it's available for Yakima.
You'd book the flight through Riverside Casino's website when the option is available.
According to a video from KIMA, the next flight is happening in September but Fly YKM is hoping to do it more often.
I saw nothing about this first flight but I'll keep my eyes out when the next one is available. I don't see it on their website just yet.
