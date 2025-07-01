One of the things I love about our local Yakima Krispy Kreme and other Krispy Kreme locations is that they find time to celebrate holidays and other reasons to celebrate with new varieties of doughnuts catered to the celebration.

Halloween brings Halloween-themed doughnuts.

Christmas brings Christmas-themed doughnuts.

And with the Fourth of July coming up, Krispy Kreme has a great variety of patriotic-themed doughnuts. Gotta love that.

krispy kreme 4th of july box Tyler Anthony loading...

krispy kreme dozen 4th of july Tyler Anthony loading...

I love the colors in these.

The Stars, Stripes, & Sweetness Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme.

To start we have the Freedom Ring Doughnut.

freedom doughnut krispy kreme Tyler Anthony loading...

This is an original glazed doughnut with icing and confetti stars to make this iconic look.

There is this Vanilla Cookies and Kreme Liberty Crunch.

krispy kreme vanilla Tyler Anthony loading...

This doughnut is a fun take on a classic 'cookies and cream' flavor but makes it vanilla cookies instead of chocolate. Along with the drizzle and sprinkles make it very fun and festive.

Here is the USA Party doughnut.

krispy kreme usa party Tyler Anthony loading...

Simple buttercreme icing with fun sprinkles. You can never go wrong with one of those.

You can also see the chocolate iced doughnut with patriotic sprinkles. Simple enough and super amazing. Especially if you're not as adventurous.

Check these out at the local Krispy Kreme on South First in Yakima or where ever the nearest Krispy Kreme is to you.

