Yakima Burger Shop Makes List of ‘Chains You’ve Probably Haven’t Tried’ List
Yakima has no shortage of restaurants to get a decent burger.
We have local burger places like Miner's, Major's, Second Street Grill, The Pub, and so many more.
Read More: Yakima Pizzarias that Still Do Anchovies
But what about the chain restaurants?
We have plenty of those, too. Along with the usual McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's we also have Jack in the Box which is regional to the west coast, and more, of course.
But what about chains that are a little more obscure?
This list from foodie website Love Food listed some regional chains that may not have heard of and noticed one of them has a location in Yakima.
What burger chain is one many people haven't tried?
The Habit Burger and Grill, based in California, opened in 1969. From there, the chain has reached over 100 locations cross the west coast including Yakima.
Read More: The Biggest Cinnamon Rolls in Central Washington
I first experienced The Habit in Tukwila just south of Seattle (by SeaTac). I liked it okay. I stumbled across them because I was staying near there and they had milkshakes.
I was excited to hear they were coming to Yakima as I loved their shakes but also liked their burger options and sided like the tempura green beans.
This list of regional chains include a few I've been to like Steak & Shake from the Midwest, Bojangles from the south, and even include another northwest favorite (but not available in Yakima) Burgerville and Taco John's, although Yakima used to have a Taco John's and they still have one in Moses Lake.
Washington Mushrooms in My Backyard: Edible or Risky?
The 11 Best Pizza Spots in Tri-Cities, Washington
11 GMO Food Products Sold in the USA
10 Great Sports Bars In The Tri-Cities
Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers In Washington Stores Right Now
Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts
5 Fun, Kid-Friendly Diners for Families in Tri-Cities Washington
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
10 Long-Gone Eateries Tri-Cities Washington We Wished Were Still Here
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The 5 Best Places To Pick Delicious Apples in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
10 Drool-Worthy Diners and Biker Hotspots in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals