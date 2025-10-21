The month of October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

No doubt in October you'll see more and more pink ribbons represented here in the Yakima Valley and behind.

But why pink?

They Weren't Always Pink.

According to BC Action, the first breast cancer awareness ribbons were peach, not pink. This was from Charlotte Haley to started the campaign for more support and awareness for breast cancer victims.

You see, before Facebook, they had mailboxes you had to put letters and postcards into for people to see what you're talking about.

Charlotte Haley did just that with a simple card that had a ribbon attached to it saying that wearing the ribbon would show that you suppose the awareness she was spreading. You can read more on the BC Action website. It's very interesting.

The cards had a statement on it to bring awareness as mentioned by National Breast Cancer Foundation:

"The National Cancer Institute annual budget is $1.8 billion, only 5 percent goes for cancer prevention. Help us wake up our legislators and America by wearing this ribbon."

Not Just Pink

Once pink was adopted as the official color, which really isn't too far off from peach, the pink ribbon was recognized for breast cancer awareness.

Pink was already a feminine color so it makes sense.

But pink isn't the only color.

National Breast Cancer Foundation also recognizes other colors in the mix as well including a pink and blue one from male breast cancer which effects maybe 1% of people with breast cancer, hot pink for inflammatory breast cancer, hereditary and gynecologic cancers is pink and teal, and teal, pink, and green for metastatic breast cancer.

