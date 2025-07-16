Since 2003, Hot Shots 3-on-3 Basketball Tourney has wowed spectators pushed local, future basketball legends right here in Yakima.

In 2025, this legendary event continues.

Teams from not just Yakima but all over come in to show what they've got in this tournament-style event.

What Hot Shots is All About

From the Hot Shot website:

The mission of Hot Shots is to provide players with a great event to showcase their skills and have fun against outstanding competition. At the same time, the Yakima Valley Sports Commission welcomes our out-of-town visitors who come here for the event. The tournament helps support the work of the Sports Commission in marketing the Yakima Valley as a sports event destination throughout the Pacific Northwest. Come and enjoy the fruits of the Yakima Valley's bountiful harvest while you prove that you are indeed a Hot Shot.

They have divisions from 1st grade to adults, both male and female.

Find your team and get registered today.

This event is happening July 26th and July 27th at Sozo Sports Complex and they're looking for your teams to participate.

In 2017, they had a record 509 teams sign up. Will this be the year that record is broken?

Sign up at HotShots3on3.com.

Hot Shots 3-on-3 wouldn't be possible without the help of Valley Mall, Legends Casino Hotel, Pepsi, Toyota, ServPro of Yakima, Les Schwab Tires, Baden Sports, State Fair Park and Event Center, The Print Guys, Sattler Freight, Yakima Quality Hops, Yakima Hop Storage, Pacific Power, A.M.R., Ron's Coin and Collectibles, Tree Top, Sasquatch Trucking, Yakima Valley Sundome, KIMA, KUNW, CW9, Bear Event Services, Yakima Herald Republic, and your friends here at Townsquare Media.

Special thanks to the Hot Shots orthopedic and sports medicine partner Prosser Orthopedic Center.

Get more info and register now.

