Yakima has the convenience of flying out to connect to Seattle and go where ever you may need to go for the holidays. Whether it's to visit family somewhere else or you're just looking to spend Christmas in a warmer climate, the option fly out of Yakima is fantastic.

If it's been a few years since you've flown or if it's your first time flying, here's a few things you should know about flying out of Yakima before you schedule your flight, or what to expect if you already have your flight scheduled.

fly-ykm-airport Google loading...

Get our free mobile app

If You Haven't Done it, Yet, You'll Need Real ID or Passport

Just your driver's license doesn't cut it anymore. You'll need an licensed enhanced with Real ID or if you have a passport, you may use that.

Download the Alaska Airlines app

This will save you a world of headache. You can check in a full-day early so you don't need to check in at the airport (unless you're checking bags), if there's a delay in your connecting flights, if there's a gate change, if you need to redirect your flight due to weather, if you'd like to change your seats, you can do that and so much more through the Alaska Airlines app. It's free.

Read More: $20 in Parking Lot Scam

Arrive Earlier Than You Think

Gone are the days of just showing up a while your flight is already boarding. They close the service desk something like 50 minutes before your scheduled flight. This means if you didn't check in and you arrive 45 minutes before you're slated to fly out, you can't check your bag, you can't check in for your flight, and, no, they won't come back just to help you. They say arrive 2 hours before your flight. Yakima's airport isn't that dire, but it is safe to do so. I usually show up about an hour and a half before my flight, just to make sure I'm in.

If Leaving Early, Expect a Delay

Yakima has an early flight option leaving around 6 a.m. During the winter season, they sometimes have to de-ice the airplane which they'll do once you're already boarded. This will take extra time. They won't need to do it every day, but if you expect them to do this and they don't need to, all the better. It doesn't take a long time for them to do this, but it is something I've sat through several times.

Read More: #1 Bucket List Restaurant in WA

If Parking at the Airport, Remember to Pay for It Before Flying

The Yakima Airport parking situation has changed a few times over the past several years. Currently, if you do park at the airport, they have QR codes you can scan to take you where you need to go to pay for however many days you're gone. You can purchase in 24 hour increments so if you fly out early one day, then arrive at midnight a few days later from your roundtrip, you may need to pay for that extra day just to cover those hours. Easy to do so through the app. But do it before you leave as once you're on your way to Seattle, you won't have access to that QR code anymore.

If Traveling to Another Country, See If That Country Requires a Travel Visa

In the last few years, more and more countries are requiring travel visas. Places like Brazil and UK will require you to visit their government site to request (for a nominal fee) a travel visa. It something you can get online and print off so when you land you can show this so they can let you through.

Happy flying and just a few things to keep in mind. I love traveling out of Yakima as it beats driving over the pass and TSA is super quick, easy, and very friendly, especially to children who may be flying for the first time.