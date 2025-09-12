I love to travel and, when I do, I fly out of Yakima's airport. Nice and easy.

This was just a few days ago when Yakima's air quality wasn't the best.

As we were taking off from our poor air-quality conditions I peeked out the window and saw what you would see on the ground, off in a distance, but this was blanketing the entire town.

So, of course, I grabbed a few photos out of the airplane window.

yakima from the sky under smokey conditions John Riggs loading...

Washington State is a very flammable state, which is unfortunate. From California through Oregon and into Washington and even beyond into Canada, it seems these past few years it's a common thing where the smoke from these fires comes into Yakima and into the Yakima Valley with nowhere to go.

Yakima boasts 300 days of sunshine so without windy, breezy conditions to blow it away or rain to wash it away, we're just kinda stuck with it.

It may not look so bad when it's right in front of you, but when you look off in the distance, those people in the distance are saying the same thing about where you're standing so all that ashen air is what you're breathing in as well.

Yes, it has been a lot worse in previous years. It's still not fun to breathe in and makes our air conditioning units clog up quicker. Gotta keep them clean and in check.

Hopefully these days are behind us now for this year, but I thought I'd share.