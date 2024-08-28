WSDOT Warns Toll-Bridge Drivers: Use Good To Go!, Not Doxo

Have you been driving through Seattle and maybe you don't quite know your way around very well. You're just following your GPS or maybe even your old school MapQuest which takes you across a toll bridge.

Unlike the old days when you'd drop a few coins in the bucket now you just drive casually, a camera snaps your license plate and they send you a bill in the mail.

No problem, you can just pay it online, but what if you've never done it before and you're just trying to follow instructions the best you can so you don't get fined even further?

Well, that's apparently what the Washington State Department of Traffic is warning you about today.

Geekwire reports that the Washington State Department of Traffic is warning people about paying for their toll bills with Doxo.

That's because Doxo has nothing to do with Good To Go! so your bill paid through Doxo may not be going where it needs to go in a timely manor.

And that's not to mention any additional fees Doxo added to that toll bill.

Good To Go! has added a warning card in their mailers saying as such as others have tried to use Doxo, which is a very legit service as serves a purpose when it comes to paying bills. It's just that the WSDOT is advising against as one person even claimed they received a late-fee as they paid their tool bill using the Doxo app and it didn't get to them in time.

And I could see myself doing that.

I'm not from Seattle but I have taken that bridge before several times. No worries, I drive on it, I get the bill in the mail and pay it off from the Good To Go! website they advise me to go through. works every time and, in some cases, it's worth paying the $5 or whatever to avoid the 30 minute traffic jam if I'm cutting through to get from Yakima to Seattle Children's, or the other way around.

I've never seen or even heard of Doxo so maybe that's already a good thing. Though if I took that bridge and got a bill from Doxo about it, I'd just figure the Washington State Department of Traffic changed services without doing any of the research.

I'm glad this came through.

