WildFire Pizza Also has Sandwich and more at Half Price this Friday
Another amazing Seize the Dining Deal is coming your way for Friday, November 15, 2024.
This time it's the great food from WildFire Pizza.
But don't let the name fool you, they have more than just pizza.
But first, let's look at the pizza.
WildFire Pizza calls themselves as such as they use a wood-fired pizza method that most pizza fans will tell you is the preferred method of how they enjoy their pizza.
They have plenty of pizza options with both red and white sauces. Something new and unique to keep you coming back.
They also have plenty of sandwiches to choose from.
Some of their sandwiches include the Wild Bull, Cowboy, Cowgirl, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and more.
They have plenty of amazing burgers on the menu as well. I've tried the burgers from WildFire and, I'm here to tell you, they're amazing.
Not just with fries but plenty of other options as well including loaded fries, tots, and a lot more.
They have a huge menu here at WildFire Pizza.
And, yes, they also do carry salads.
While we're at it, we can talk about their breakfast as well. Well, they have a lot of breakfast options including pizza for breakfast.
That's right, pizza for breakfast.
On Friday, November 15th 2024 at 6 a.m. you can seize the dining deal and grab $25 certificates at half-price when you Seize the Dining Deal. Don't miss out as there are a limited number of certificates.
