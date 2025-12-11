A childhood favorite by many in Washington State, Wild Waves Theme and Water Park just announced that they're planning on closing in 2026.

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park (formerly Enchanted Village) in Federal Way has been through some changes over the years. It's been fun to see them grow into what it had become over the last few years. People in the '80s may remember when Enchanted Village had an Alice in Wonderland area complete with croquet course.

Though they still had some fun activities it seemed like so much of their emphasis was on the water park side, which is completely understandable.

The folks at Wild Waves released a statement explaining what's happening.

In the statement it says that they still have plans on opening for the 2026 season as scheduled, but at the end, on November 1, 2026, it will close their doors for good.

The reason for the closure is money, as usual.

The rising costs post-COVID caused millions of dollars in losses.

It's unfortunate for the closure. This place originally opened in 1977 so they're one-year shy of making it 50 years.

Passes and everything scheduled for 2026 will still go as planned. All tickets pre-purchased, all group events, everything will still go on for the 2026 season.

It's just there won't be anything scheduled for the 2027 season.

So, what's next for that area?

Jeff Stock, the landowner for that area, said that there are redevelopment plans but they're in the very early stages. More details will come later on what's going to happen to the spot where the old Enchanted Village, current Wild Waves Theme and Water Park will become.