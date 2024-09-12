Why was Keanu Reeves in Spokane, Washington, of All Places?
It's not very often we get a celebrity sighting in Eastern Washington, but when we do, word travels fast.
On the west side of Washington in the Seattle area it's not such a big deal as there are famous people who happen to live there. It's still pretty fun when you hear of a Seattle Seahawk shopping at Best Buy or something in Seattle but it happens.
And hearing of stores if other celebrities in bigger cities, well, of course, where else would they be?
But when someone who see on TV shows and movies find themselves in our humble, agricultural desert side of Washington State the question people have most is "Why?"
Why would someone from Hollywood be hanging out in Eastern Washington.
And, of all people, someone on Keanu Reeves' level of A-listness.
Why was Keanu Reeves in Spokane?
Keanu was seen in photographs shared around Spokane including this one from Airway Heights Police Department.
AH Police along with Spokane Tribal Police and WSP are teaming up to make sure everyone is safe during the live concerts in the area.
Keanu Reeves was in town playing a concert with his band Dogstar at the Spokane Tribe Casino so since he was in town as it was, he had time for a few quick photos.
Keanu Reeves seems like one of the coolest guys in Hollywood. So cool he'd take time to do this.
