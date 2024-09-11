Where Do You Think WA Falls in the Rankings of Credit Card Increases?

Credit card increases are bound to happen. Sometimes for more, sometimes not as much.

How much do you think Washington's has increased?

Wallet Hub did the research to take all the guesswork out of it.





Washington State ranked 13th place in most credit card increase stating the total credit card debt for Washington is $31,201,022,683.

Number one belongs to California with $162,940,165,790 total credit card debt.

Of course it's not just total debt that made this list but an average of household credit card debt, debt increases, and more play into how these numbers were tallied up.

And though it's a ton of money literally in the trillions, it's still not peak. They say the worst was December 2008 when you account for inflation.

We, as a whole, are down 13% from that so good for us!

And I know we can do better for future years. I know it's temping to just put that new fridge on your credit card or trying to be super-parents by putting your kids through college and supporting them when they're out of school and work, I get it. And when emergencies come up like you need new tires, then absolutely, that's what it's for.

But paying a stiff percentage on lunch for two people may not be the best investment.

Curious to see who has the lowest debt and that would belong to the humble state of Wyoming. Good for them.

