Seriously, how many new terms for things do we need? I have a hard enough time keeping up with my child's TikTok lingo.

FBI are sending out warning of jugging across the United States including here in Washington.

To put simple, jugging is being robbed or mugged knowing you have cash as they follow you out of an ATM or bank. They already know you have cash to steal as they probably scope out victims at the ATM and get you when you try to get in your car or even follow you so you're both away from all the cameras they have at banks and all that.

Jugging has been on the rise over the last few months to the point where FBI are finally saying to watch out for it.

Here are a few tips from the FBI:

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be vigilant when withdrawing or depositing money from a bank or ATM.

Look around for anyone who appears suspicious or is loitering in the area. Pay attention to individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicles to conduct business. Don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles in the parking lot or parked nearby. Report any suspicious activities immediately. Conceal Your Cash: When leaving the bank, ensure your cash is not visible. Place it in a secure, inconspicuous location such as a pocket or a bag. Vary Your Routine: Avoid regular patterns in your banking habits. Change the times and locations you visit the bank. Drive Directly to Your Next Destination: If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or a crowded, well-lit area, and call 911. Avoid Distractions: Do not engage in activities that might distract you, such as using your phone, until you are in a safe place.

1-800-CALL FBI if you want to report a jugging incident.

