Unlock the keys to planning your dream wedding here! Let’s face it, planning a wedding can be very expensive. The best kind of wedding vendor is one that has something that will hopefully appeal to align with your wedding budget. You shouldn’t have to go into major debt to afford the wedding of your dreams.

Wedding planning season in Washington got off to a fun start in January with the Bridal Festival in Spokane.

According to Wedding Report, the most recent annual statistics show that over 44,000 weddings were held in The Evergreen State. This makes for plenty of opportunities to find someone near your local area to help you plan your wedding dream day!

FUN FACT: Did you know the average cost for a wedding in Washington State is over $35,000?

Top Wedding Trends in Washington State

Pacific Northwest culture is reflected in many Washington weddings, with themes ranging from rustic farmhouse to sustainable/eco-friendly, to minimalistic chic.

Some of the most popular wedding venues include those tucked away in the woods (think treehouse weddings). Other popular wedding venue choices include wineries, rural country barns, and smaller scale receptions at local granges.

Washington Wedding Expos Aim to Help You Plan Your Dream Wedding

The Central WA Wedding Expo (Saturday, February 2nd) will help connect you to top local vendors specializing in wedding DJ, bakery, floral, dresses, transportation, catering, and venue services. A special treat at the event is the fashion show, held at 3 p.m. and hosted by Fashion Corner. It will feature both bridal, general wedding, and quinceañera dresses.

Upcoming Washington State Wedding Expos You Don’t Want to Miss

The Seattle LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo is Sunday, February 16th, Puyallup’s Wedding Expo is February 22nd and 23rd, and the Seattle Bridal & Wedding Expo will be held on Sunday, June 8th.

Check out a running list of more fun bridal expos to explore on Eventbrite.

