Farmer’s Almanac Reveals Washington’s Winter Weather Secrets
Why Farmer's Almanac?
Since 1818, farmers would rely on the Farmer's Almanac to plan for the seasons. Not just winter, but all seasons so they can be prepared for what weather conditions may bring for their crops.
And, so far, more than 2 centuries later, it's been pretty accurate.
So what does the trusty Farmer's Almanac say about us here in the agricultural state of Washington when it comes to what the weather will be like this winter? Let's have a look.
Chill, Snow, Repeat
That seems to be the mantra for this year's winter season for Washington State.
Though it will be cold, but maybe not all at once. They mention there'll be cold snaps here and there this winter.
Readers in the Northwest should also prepare for a cold winter, especially in Idaho and Washington.
They're predicting significant times for cold to be in January through mid-February.
This isn't unseasonal for Washington State most years. It's just something to keep in mind.
Let it Snow
They're also predicting enough snow which is great news for skiers and snowboarders. This winter should keep you plenty occupied on the slopes this coming winter season.
When is the first day of winter?
The first day of winter is December 21, 2025. Like with any seasons, it takes some time to ramp up to the heart of the seasons so, although winter starts just a few days before Christmas, and we could get some snow before then, the lot of this information is talking about the dead of winter between late January and early February.
Be prepared.
