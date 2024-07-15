Washington State Will Help You Pay for that Heat Pump for your House

In the summer, especially the hottest days of the year, we think of all the things we can do to stay cool and comfortable inside. Most of the idea usually involve finding a way to get cool air inside your home.

But what about the option to taking that hot air inside and pushing it back outside?

Well, a heat pump can help with that.

What does a heat pump do for your house?

Simple enough, it pumps heat. More than that, it cycles it through so in cold days it can heat your house while in hot days it can take the hot air inside and push it back outside making your place much more comfortable.

To those who use them, it's a game changer.

Heat pumps are not cheap, though. If you're looking to get one for your house you're looking to pay close to the tune of upto $30k in many cases. Sometimes as low as $10,000 but that's still a lot of money.

Using a heat pump does use less electricity than standard electric heating and doesn't use fuel so it helps the environment as well.

Fortunately, Axios has listed a few sources to help with finances if you're thinking about getting a heat pump installed.

Financial Assistance for Installing a Heat Pump in Washington State

Federally speaking, there is a tax credit involved. If you get a heat pump installed you may get upto $3,200 back with the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit.

WSDOC (Washington State Department of Commerce) says there are two programs that have applied for over $165 million to distribute to those in need for this cause.

If you're in Seattle specifically you may qualify for additional support. Seattle City Light customers might qualify for a $500 coupon.

If you're using an oil burning furnace you may qualify for $1,500 to replace it with a heat pump.

If you're with Puget Sound Energy, you may qualify for $3,000 to replace your natural gas system.

Read more on Axios.

