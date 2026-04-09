I mean, with a name like The Evergreen State you'd think Washington would be one of the greenest states.

Of course they're talking more about environmentally friendly states and not just the color green, though we do have a lot of Douglas fir trees all over the state.

See Who Ranked #1 Most Green State Below

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Our friends at financial website Wallet Hub took a look at each state to find out how green they were in several categories.

Environmental Quality Rank

Eco-Friendly Behaviors Rank

Climate-Change Contributions Rank

These include Of all 50 states, Washington State ranked 5th place over all which is fantastic. I was hoping it'd be higher on the list, but we'll take number 5.

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First place goes to Vermont, believe it or not.

Here are the top 5.

Vermont Hawaii California New York Washington

With Washington coming in 5th place.

Here are a few more stats about Washington and the world of being green.

1st – % of Renewable Energy Consumption

5th – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita

6th – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita

10th – Energy Consumption per Capita

15th – Water Quality

19th – Air Quality

20th – Soil Quality

15th – Water Quality

It's the states that are lower on the list we should worry about. Hopefully they can make an improvement before too long. Those states include West Virginia in last place who are still very proud of their coal mining, along with Louisiana and Alabama.