It's no wonder why Washington State's population keeps growing. There's a lot going on here in the Pacific Northwest that has visitors take an extended stay or has people from more expensive states (looking at you, CA) to relocate to the evergreen state.

But maybe that big city life isn't for you. That's no problem, there are several town with a small town vibe that you can find a comfortable setting while still living in an area that has all the amenities you may need.

leavenworth city under clouds Photo by Rosalie Barley on Unsplash loading...

Great Towns with Small Town Vibes in WA

Anacortes

I'm surprised Anacortes isn't used for a setting in more movies. Fishing boats, ferries, and enough coastline to appease that side for your whimsy will have you fall in love with this small town. But don't mistake this town as a tourist town. The people who live here just go about their daily routine which is honestly a breath of fresh (sea) air.

Spin City Skates say it's one of the 9 best small towns in all of Washington.

Walla Walla

Yes, it's a real town and not just something made up on an old Bugs Bunny cartoon. Walla Walla, Washington is known for a lot of things but most would agree it's rich in wine and so many vineyards. Plenty of celebrities have their own vineyards in that area, too.

It's also very rich in history and definitely worth visiting and maybe even looking into relocating.

Prosser

Most probably know Prosser as the town with the rest area right off the freeway that has the McDonald's across the street. Well, yes, they have that, too, but once you drive into Prosser across the bridge you'll see it's very welcoming and has everything you could possibly want in a town. Prosser has a lot going on for itself and deserves to be on this list.

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie is a neat town that's the type of place that has so many shops all down the same street on the same side. The other size is a giant train that leads to the train museum which, itself, is very neat. Home of Snoqalmie Falls as well which is a famous waterfall scene from the '90s TV show Twin Peaks. Always worth a stop.

leavenworth downtown Photo by Rosalie Barley on Unsplash loading...

Leavenworth

Leavenworth isn't just one of the best small town vibe towns in all of Washington State but was also listed as one of the coziest in all of the United States according to Axiom.

In the center of town is the Bavarian village area completely with dining, drinks, shops, and so much more that even a quick trip across town make it feel like you just arrived in a small village in Germany, without the 10 hour flight jetlag.