There is a lot of charm and beauty in the Pacific Northwest, especially in Washington State.

It's always nice to see national and global websites showing love to our humble state in such a category.

World Atlas recently listed the 13 pretties cities in Washington State and a couple of Eastern Washington cities made the list.

One of them being Ellensburg.

ellensburg sidewalk street

This college town complete with a fun, walkable area of town with neat stores made the list of one of Washington's prettiest towns.

It's also home to the Ellensburg Rodeo and its share of great parks in the Ellensburg area. Along with the outskirts of town, Ellensburg is classic country. There's always an appreciation for natural beauty like this. And with the Cascade mountains in the background to use as a backdrop, there's no reason why it made the list of one of the prettiest towns in Washington State.

cwu ellensburg

The other town that made the list is Leavenworth.

leavenworth city under clouds

Not much more needs to be said about how amazing Leavenworth is. This little, out-of-the-way town is a hidden gem to Washington State. It seems like any other town at first but once you get downtown it's like you've travel to a whole 'nother country.

leavenworth downtown

Both places are always fun to check out and make a day trip out of it. Check out the full list on World Atlas.

