Washington State Less than Average for Happiness and I Think I Know Why

Washington State is known for a lot of things.

The outdoors activities, the agriculture, the fact we have four seasons, the idea that just about anything you'd ever want to do can be found all within our state... there's a lot going on for Washington State.

What may surprise many is the ask, "how happy are the people, by and far, the most part, in Washington?"

As it turns out, not as happy as you may think.





According to WalletHub, Washington doesn't even rank in the top 25.

More than half the other states are happier than most of the people in Washington State.

People in Idaho are happier in Idaho than those in Washington feeling happy, and that's Idaho. I've lived in Idaho and, well, c'mon.

Washington State was ranked 28th on this list.

Here's my theory: the study was definitely based on those majority living in the west side and never mind us happy, humble folks on the east side.

The west side is all gloomy, rainy, snobby; they literally have a condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Only someone from Seattle would come up with a condition like that.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is because they're not getting enough sunlight; not enough Vitamin D.

While us here on the east side with our 300 days of sunshine, y'know what, we're doing pretty alright where we are.

If you're curious, the happiest state is Hawaii. See! All that sunshine. You body craves it.

Least happiest belongs to Louisiana. I mean, New Orleans is there so you'd figure it'd be higher on the list but here we are.

Read more at Wallet Hub.