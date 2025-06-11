Washington Ranks Low In Fast Food Popularity But Why
Fast food is one of those ideas that tastes great, is often less expensive than dining out, quick and easy to grab on the go for road trips or just coming home and don't feel like cooking.
Fast food restaurants know how to get you every step of the way.
And there's nothing wrong with fast food, either. We all have our vices.
But how does Washington State rank with the rest of the country?
Financial website Wallet Hub shows that Washington ranks in the top 10 for least likely to get fast food.
In fact, Washington State comes in 10th place in favor of other options.
The state that's least likely to get fast food is Massachusetts followed by New Jersey.
Now, New Jersey, I've been to. If I had access to all that authentic Italian food, amazing pizza, the best bagels you'll ever have... yeah, I wouldn't need fast food, either.
The state most likely to get fast food is Mississippi followed by New Mexico, then Kentucky.
Tips on Saving Money on Fast Food
Gone are the glory days of getting lunch for less than $5. If you're also paying for others, you know this for sure.
Wallet Hub has a few tips for saving money on fast food.
Use Coupons
So many send coupons in the mail. Check your mailbox and their website.
Budget
Know the value of items compared to other places.
Don't Get Delivery
Always cheaper to grab it yourself.
Join Rewards Programs
Almost every place has an app now. Join it for free.
Don't Go Crazy With Your Order
Sticking to your meal is best. The more you upgrade or swap-out or get desserts and all that, it adds up quick.
Wallet Hub looked at the cost of fast food as a share of median monthly household income.
Why Washington is 10th Place for Least Likely to get Fast Food
A few other stats about Washington's ranking on this list.
Washington came in 3rd for average price of a 11-12 inch pizza
Washington came in 11th for average price of a burger.
Washington came in 16th for average price of a fried chicken sandwich.
