Fast food is one of those ideas that tastes great, is often less expensive than dining out, quick and easy to grab on the go for road trips or just coming home and don't feel like cooking.

Fast food restaurants know how to get you every step of the way.

And there's nothing wrong with fast food, either. We all have our vices.

But how does Washington State rank with the rest of the country?

Beautiful young lady eating a tasty burger at an outdoor cafe. Horizontal Shot. matthewennisphotography loading...

Financial website Wallet Hub shows that Washington ranks in the top 10 for least likely to get fast food.

Get our free mobile app





In fact, Washington State comes in 10th place in favor of other options.

The state that's least likely to get fast food is Massachusetts followed by New Jersey.

Now, New Jersey, I've been to. If I had access to all that authentic Italian food, amazing pizza, the best bagels you'll ever have... yeah, I wouldn't need fast food, either.

The state most likely to get fast food is Mississippi followed by New Mexico, then Kentucky.

Fast food items like hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and pizza wildpixel loading...

Tips on Saving Money on Fast Food

Gone are the glory days of getting lunch for less than $5. If you're also paying for others, you know this for sure.

Wallet Hub has a few tips for saving money on fast food.

Use Coupons

So many send coupons in the mail. Check your mailbox and their website.

Budget

Know the value of items compared to other places.

Don't Get Delivery

Always cheaper to grab it yourself.

Join Rewards Programs

Almost every place has an app now. Join it for free.

Don't Go Crazy With Your Order

Sticking to your meal is best. The more you upgrade or swap-out or get desserts and all that, it adds up quick.

Wallet Hub looked at the cost of fast food as a share of median monthly household income.

Why Washington is 10th Place for Least Likely to get Fast Food

A few other stats about Washington's ranking on this list.

Washington came in 3rd for average price of a 11-12 inch pizza

Washington came in 11th for average price of a burger.

Washington came in 16th for average price of a fried chicken sandwich.

Read More: Discontinued Items from McDonald's in WA

Read More: Can You Have Chickens in Your Backyard in Yakima?

Read More: The Best Chocolate Bar in Yakima Is Still Only $1

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein