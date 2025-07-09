Let's be honest with ourselves. Washington State is great at a lot of things, but some food items isn't exactly what we're known for.

When people think of great pizza in the United States, they don't exactly think of Washington.

Seafood, however, is one thing Washington State excels in.

Read More: $20 in Parking Lot Scam

Get our free mobile app

With easy access to the Pacific Ocean, it's no wonder that Washington State is one of the best places on the planet for amazing Seafood.

Our friends at foodie website Love Food listed the best seafood restaurant in every state and they claim this place is the best of the best when it comes to seafood in Washington State.

The Best Seafood in Washington State

Love Food says a place called Local Tide in Seattle has the best seafood in all of Washington.

Read More: Ranking Best Schools in Yakima Valley

It's a hard statement to argue.

They've only been open for about 5 years but immediately started making headlines to local foodies, especially those around its location in the Fremont district.

What's on the menu at Low Tide in Seattle?

With unique offerings than some other traditional seafood restaurants like smoked salmon belly dip, shrimp toast, and dover fries while still providing classics like fried oysters, fish sandwiches, and clam chowder.

Read More: Best Doughnuts in WA

Uniquely enough, Low Tide doesn't seem to have a social media presents. No Facebook, no Instagram, nothing I could find. They do have a website but maybe they like to keep it a little more on the down-low. Unfortunately, they were listed as best for seafood on a popular website so there's no hiding now.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items