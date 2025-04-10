Washington Ranked Best Tax-Friendly State for Remote Workers
Insurance website Business Insurance has found that our great state of Washington is best for tax season for stay-at-home peeps.
Washington state is great for remote work when it comes to taxtes as it has no state income tax to begin with.
On top of that it's ranked #2 for highest salaries and third best for rate of remote workers in all of the United States.
Washington State also does great for broadband when it comes to getting work done from home. It may not be as fast as, say, New Jersey, but still enough to get the job done.
Electricity costs are also pretty reasonable when compared to the rest of the world.
Washington also boasts high salaries, good broadband, and reasonable electricity costs.
Our friends in Oregon are doing pretty good as well being ranked in 14th place. Could be better but still not bad.
It's still a lot better than #34 in Idaho or 35th place like California.
If you thought about who could be in last place and if the first state you thought of was Alabama, well, first of all how dare you? And second of all, yeah, you'd be right.
#50 on this list at last place is Alabama.
If you're a remote worker in Washington, know you're already in the right place. And why not? We have four seasons, half an hour to an hour from anything you love to do, it's a great place to live.
Read more at bizinsure.com.
