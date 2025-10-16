Washington Ranks Low On Personal Care Spending Compared To Others
This was an interesting study.
Our friends at financial website Wallet Hub ranked every state on how much they spend on personal care products.
If you remember the pandemic, it was harder and harder to find these items so some saw a spike in price.
They mention in the last 5 years personal care item costs have risen over 12.5%.
Some states are better than others, but it turns out Washington State is spending less than most, which is great.
Washington State was ranked 3rd place for states that spend the lower percentage compared to states like Mississippi, Louisiana, and West Virginia who are the top 3 for percentage.
While Mississippi spends an average of .12% for cost of personal care products as a share of median monthly household income, Washington State is only at .07%.
The only states doing better than Washington are New Jersey at #2 and Massachusetts in first place.
Washington is spending an average cost of basic shampoo and toothpaste at $5.50.
This comes to an average percentage of their monthly household income at .07%
Washington is 37th place for the average price of a bottle of shampoo and 38th place for an average price of a tube of toothpaste.
And I know what you're thinking, the shampoo you use costs more than $5.50, but this is just an all-around average.
You can see more about this study on Wallet Hub's website.
