I know, right?

The Evergreen State is listed as one of the states that's the most green?

Well, not green by color, but they mean more energy efficient.

Financial website Wallet Hub took all 50 states and ranked them on who was the most green and Washington was ranked in the top 10.





Washington State ranked in at #9 which, honestly, I thought WA would be higher on the list.

Other things to note about Washington State and how green it is.

Washington State ranked 5th for gas consumption per capita.

Washington State ranked 5th for percent of renewable energy consumption.

Washington State ranked 5th for LEED-certified buildings per capita.

Washington State ranked 10th for energy consumption per capita.

Washington State ranked 20th for soil quality.

Washington State ranked 26th for water quality.

26th?! I would have thought with Mount Rainier with all that clean water coming from that we'd be higher on the list, but here we are.

#1 goes to Vermont. Congrats Vermont!

Other states in the top 5 are Hawaii, New York, Maryland, and Maine.

The last place state on this list is West Virginia. Sorry.

Of course there are ways we can help get Washington higher on this list by going solar, opting for energy-effecient cars when we get a new car, and a lot more ways.

Hopefully we can get higher on the list by next year.

Read more on Wallet Hub.

