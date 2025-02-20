Looking for a job is tough.

It used to just be you walk into a business, hopefully dressed to impress, ask to speak to the manager to ask if they were hiring and, if they had a resume, you'd fill it out on the spot, hand it back in and hope for the best. If it was a place you really wanted to work you'd follow up every so often letting them know you were still interested.

Now you try to pull that and the first thing they'll say is, "Did you apply online?" forcing to use their online portal and just hope you get noticed in the batch of other random people who apply.

Still, though, Washington State isn't as much of a struggle-bus when it comes to hiring.

Our friends at the financial website Wallet Hub found how much of a struggle it is for every state in our great nation to find which which states are better off at getting jobs than others.





Washington is 3rd for least struggles when it comes to hiring. That's amazing.

The only two states better are California in first place followed by Hawaii.

Some stats straight from Wallet Hub:

Job openings rate during the latest month: 3.80% Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 4.17% Overall rank: 3rd smallest hiring struggle in the country

The fact that Washington is 3rd is fantastic.

Looking at the opposite side, the state with the biggest hiring struggle is Kentucky followed by Alaska and West Virginia.

