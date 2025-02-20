Washington Has a Far Better Hire Rate than Most Other States
Looking for a job is tough.
It used to just be you walk into a business, hopefully dressed to impress, ask to speak to the manager to ask if they were hiring and, if they had a resume, you'd fill it out on the spot, hand it back in and hope for the best. If it was a place you really wanted to work you'd follow up every so often letting them know you were still interested.
Now you try to pull that and the first thing they'll say is, "Did you apply online?" forcing to use their online portal and just hope you get noticed in the batch of other random people who apply.
Still, though, Washington State isn't as much of a struggle-bus when it comes to hiring.
Our friends at the financial website Wallet Hub found how much of a struggle it is for every state in our great nation to find which which states are better off at getting jobs than others.
Washington is 3rd for least struggles when it comes to hiring. That's amazing.
The only two states better are California in first place followed by Hawaii.
Some stats straight from Wallet Hub:
Job openings rate during the latest month: 3.80%
Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 4.17%
Overall rank: 3rd smallest hiring struggle in the country
The fact that Washington is 3rd is fantastic.
Looking at the opposite side, the state with the biggest hiring struggle is Kentucky followed by Alaska and West Virginia.
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz