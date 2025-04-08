Financial website Wallet Hub took every state and, as it turns out, good news for Washington as Washington State is ranked in the top 10 best states to work from home.

But if you don't have to go to a boring, drab, office full of stale coffee and cheap drama, why would you?

(Eh, maybe you like that, I'm not sure.)





Washington came in 9th place for best states to work from home.

Top 10 is always good news.

A few more stats about our state from Wallet Hub you can find Washington being better than average:

3rd place for share of population working from home.

4th for households' Internet access

6th for average retail price of electricity

10th for average home square footage

15th for cost of Internet

Who was first?

Go Delaware! It's not something anyone will probably ever hear in their lifetime, but Delaware came in first place of best states for working from home.

Utah came in a close second as well. I've been to some of the restaurants and I would agree. If I lived in Utah I'd rather work from home so I could just eat at home. The 'fine dining' of Utah is more like 'meh, it's fine.' That'd be my excuse anyways.

Last place goes to our friends from Alaska.

You'd think Alaska would be higher on the list for how cold and dark it is during most of the year but when you add up cost of living at home with Internet bills and resources, it gets up there in a big hurry.

If you work from home in Washington State and feel weird about it for any reason, it turns out you're not as alone as you feel.

